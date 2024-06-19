StockNews.com Downgrades Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

UTI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Shares of UTI stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average of $14.31. Universal Technical Institute has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $17.09.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $184.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.01 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 8,719 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $131,395.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1,152.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 297.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

