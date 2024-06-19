StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.89.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $151.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $152.79.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,763.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at $4,780,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 22.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $109,966,000 after purchasing an additional 164,404 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at $2,123,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

