StockNews.com Lowers Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) to Sell

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

LEG has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LEG traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,143,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.57. Leggett & Platt has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.38. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Leggett & Platt news, CFO Benjamin Michael Burns acquired 3,850 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $46,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,616.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,923.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Benjamin Michael Burns acquired 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,970.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,616.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 65,635 shares of company stock valued at $773,447 over the last 90 days. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leggett & Platt

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,996,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,107,000 after acquiring an additional 49,086 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,373,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,127,000 after acquiring an additional 262,145 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,934,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,636,000 after acquiring an additional 786,297 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,699,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,186,000 after acquiring an additional 532,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,284,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,601,000 after acquiring an additional 12,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

