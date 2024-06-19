Strategic Advocates LLC Acquires 7,666 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Strategic Advocates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 63.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,666 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Strategic Advocates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Strategic Advocates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stairway Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 1,525,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,400,000 after acquiring an additional 331,923 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 87,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,608,000 after buying an additional 13,789 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 88,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,684,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 232,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,756,000 after buying an additional 18,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 39,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.95. The stock had a trading volume of 7,030,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,415,472. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $99.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.35.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.