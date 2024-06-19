Strategic Advocates LLC Acquires Shares of 2,237 Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,237 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,936,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,646,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,279,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $246,250,000 after acquiring an additional 511,397 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,015,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 142.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 733,180 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $55,047,000 after acquiring an additional 430,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of Coinbase Global stock traded down $9.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.95. 6,185,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,081,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.63 and a 1 year high of $283.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 3.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $2,826,829.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,223,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 16,456 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.34, for a total transaction of $3,675,283.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,604,707.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,257 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $2,826,829.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,122 shares in the company, valued at $18,223,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 379,303 shares of company stock valued at $86,479,860. 23.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

