Strategic Advocates LLC Decreases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Strategic Advocates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS increased its stake in Chevron by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 9,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 24,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Up 0.1 %

Chevron stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,941,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,975,952. The company has a market capitalization of $282.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $171.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.05.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Mizuho boosted their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.95.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

