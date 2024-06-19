Strategic Advocates LLC Decreases Stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Strategic Advocates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,771 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 379.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,800.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 220.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.63. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $18.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.1628 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

