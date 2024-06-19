Strategic Advocates LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

Strategic Advocates LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 1,465.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,023 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises 4.3% of Strategic Advocates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Strategic Advocates LLC owned approximately 1.73% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $11,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 18,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 48,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 33,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VIOG stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.85. The company had a trading volume of 14,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,467. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.98 and a 200-day moving average of $107.99. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $88.41 and a one year high of $113.80. The stock has a market cap of $834.86 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.