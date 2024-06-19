Strategic Advocates LLC Has $689,000 Position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Strategic Advocates LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Free Report) by 89.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,516 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,508,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,639 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,574,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,820,000 after acquiring an additional 199,430 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,099,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,743,000 after acquiring an additional 108,951 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 711,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,454,000 after acquiring an additional 15,023 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 268.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 217,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,843,000 after acquiring an additional 158,697 shares during the period.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.11. The stock had a trading volume of 214,275 shares. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.67.

About iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

