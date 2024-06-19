Strategic Advocates LLC Sells 126,908 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Strategic Advocates LLC lessened its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 79.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,908 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 84,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 276.5% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.01. 2,508,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,137,263. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.04. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $25.33. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.26.

About SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

