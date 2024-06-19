Strategic Advocates LLC Sells 4,029 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Strategic Advocates LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,029 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $523,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 939.5% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 45,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 41,515 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,061,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2,129.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter.

GNR opened at $54.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $51.68 and a 52 week high of $60.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.19.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

