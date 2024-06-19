Summit Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up about 1.8% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12,638.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,510 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,160,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 403,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,249,000 after purchasing an additional 211,112 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 244.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,429,000 after purchasing an additional 121,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,446,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,994,000 after buying an additional 101,996 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.02. 1,580,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,238. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $125.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.46 and a 200 day moving average of $118.75.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.9304 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.