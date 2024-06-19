Summit Financial Group Inc. Has $791,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,842,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 491,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,010,000 after purchasing an additional 238,550 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $19,035,000. Southern Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,296,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 212.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 10,121 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYG traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $65.01. 38,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52 week low of $48.21 and a 52 week high of $67.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.70.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

