Summit Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 203.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 13,101 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 99,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $544,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

IAU traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,548,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,637,029. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.12. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $46.08.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

