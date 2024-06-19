Summit Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $367.33. 2,358,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,953. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $339.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.48. The firm has a market cap of $97.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $256.01 and a 52 week high of $368.15.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

