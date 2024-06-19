Summit Financial Group Inc. Sells 232 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Summit Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $6,326,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 15.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,079,000 after acquiring an additional 164,847 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.5% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $9,852,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% in the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 42,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,386,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,117. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $129.18 and a one year high of $199.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.99. The stock has a market cap of $156.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.72.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

