Summit Financial Group Inc. Sells 440 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Summit Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,205,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of General Mills by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,442,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,254,000 after buying an additional 1,778,345 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 257.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,061,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,954,000 after buying an additional 765,070 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of General Mills by 165.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,049,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,381,000 after buying an additional 654,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 6,893.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 512,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,361,000 after buying an additional 504,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $66.66. 4,662,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,630,503. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $82.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.94.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

