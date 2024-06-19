Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Trading 0.7% Higher

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 74.60 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 72.10 ($0.92). 2,244,436 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 2,638,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.60 ($0.91).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

The company has a market cap of £901.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -612.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 73.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 77.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.91.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a GBX 1.52 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%.

In related news, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson sold 529,887 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.94), for a total transaction of £392,116.38 ($498,241.91). Also, insider Sapna Shah bought 41,130 shares of Supermarket Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £32,081.40 ($40,764.17). 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Supermarket Income REIT plc?(LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's supermarkets are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

