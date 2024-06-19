Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee (TSE:TPK) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.50

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSE:TPK – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.50 and traded as low as C$5.29. Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee shares last traded at C$5.50, with a volume of 5,097 shares traded.
Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Price Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.50. The firm has a market cap of C$49.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.98, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 4.76.
Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Company Profile
Ten Peaks Coffee Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty coffee company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It decaffeinates and sells green coffee to specialty roaster retailers, specialty coffee importers, and commercial coffee roasters. The company uses the SWISS WATER process to decaffeinate green coffee without the use of chemicals.
