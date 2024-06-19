Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires 35,771 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 113,848 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,771 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 20,555.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of ITUB opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $7.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.0478 dividend. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous Variable dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

