Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires 366 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,494 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paralel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 24,424 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 52.4% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,407 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 23.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,018 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $49,543,000 after buying an additional 87,974 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $265,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 24,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,559.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $265,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 24,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,559.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total value of $93,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,107.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,349 shares of company stock worth $2,401,693 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKAM opened at $88.48 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.94 and a 12 month high of $129.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $986.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.03 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 13.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

