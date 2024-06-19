Symmetry Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $27.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $39.87. The company has a market cap of $155.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -456.76, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

