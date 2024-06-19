Symmetry Partners LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,137 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 494.7% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 3,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at $585,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at $1,547,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lennox International from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Lennox International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Lennox International from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lennox International from $481.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Lennox International from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.62.

Lennox International Stock Performance

LII opened at $551.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $486.36 and a 200-day moving average of $463.84. Lennox International Inc. has a 52-week low of $309.08 and a 52-week high of $551.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Lennox International had a return on equity of 303.36% and a net margin of 12.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 19.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.49%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

