Symmetry Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,202 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Watsco by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Watsco by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,287,000 after purchasing an additional 28,047 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total transaction of $2,487,830.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WSO. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $404.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WSO

Watsco Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $491.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.58 and a 1 year high of $493.65. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $457.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $425.24.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.09). Watsco had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $2.70 dividend. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

Watsco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.