Symmetry Partners LLC Raises Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $984,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $828,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

MCHP opened at $93.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.87. The stock has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.55. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.75 and a 1 year high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.06.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $744,319.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,558,125.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $257,982.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,857. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

