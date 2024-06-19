Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 1,481 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $664,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 308,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,882,000 after acquiring an additional 87,743 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 217.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $126.66 on Wednesday. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $173.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.45.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Dollar General from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.41.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

