Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 45 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 608 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in HubSpot by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 93 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $124,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,059,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.12, for a total value of $1,802,342.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,898,542.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $124,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at $7,059,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,353 shares of company stock worth $12,845,623. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on HubSpot from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $520.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $710.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.00.

HubSpot Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $562.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.23 and a 52-week high of $693.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $613.15 and its 200 day moving average is $599.84.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $617.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.12 million. Equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

