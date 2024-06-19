Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 475 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.3% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 98,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,044,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 155.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 113,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,986,000 after buying an additional 18,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total value of $1,826,979.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,365,523.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total transaction of $1,826,979.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,717 shares in the company, valued at $7,365,523.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,958 shares of company stock worth $22,383,553. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.3 %

GOOG stock opened at $176.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.83 and a twelve month high of $182.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

