Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.56

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.56 and traded as high as $8.29. Synchronoss Technologies shares last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 45,724 shares changing hands.

Synchronoss Technologies Trading Down 6.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $83.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.91. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $42.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchronoss Technologies

In related news, Director Laurie Harris sold 4,809 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $31,018.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,957.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 12,918 shares of company stock worth $85,372 in the last three months. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 8.5% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 531,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after buying an additional 41,824 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content.

