Synovus Financial Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the bank on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.

Synovus Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years. Synovus Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 34.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Synovus Financial to earn $4.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SNV stock opened at $37.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.61. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $537.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.62 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 6,803 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $171,571.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,466,493 shares in the company, valued at $36,984,953.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. bought 24,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.40 per share, with a total value of $916,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 41,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,566,461.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,712 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,878 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James cut Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

