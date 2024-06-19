Syscoin (SYS) Trading Down 22.6% This Week

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $97.16 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,845.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.37 or 0.00598908 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00043040 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00068261 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Syscoin

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 789,682,600 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin (SYS) is a blockchain protocol founded in 2014 by Sebastian Schepis, designed to merge the security of Bitcoin with the functionality of Ethereum into a single, scalable platform. It supports the creation of decentralized applications and custom tokens, leveraging a dual-chain architecture that includes the Ethereum-compatible NEVM and a Bitcoin-based Syscoin UTXO blockchain. Syscoin aims to offer fast, secure, and low-cost transactions, with features like optimistic and ZK rollups for enhanced scalability. Led by the non-profit Syscoin Foundation, with development spearheaded by SYS Labs, the ecosystem fosters innovation in decentralized finance (DeFi) and NFT marketplaces. Syscoin’s unique blend of Bitcoin’s and Ethereum’s strengths positions it as a versatile and efficient blockchain for a wide range of applications.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

