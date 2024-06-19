T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.72

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2024

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHPGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.72 and last traded at $38.67, with a volume of 25869 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.49.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.96. The company has a market cap of $613.65 million, a PE ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 100,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Steph & Co. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period.

About T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

