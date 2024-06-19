Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM) Announces Dividend of GBX 8

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Tatton Asset Management Stock Performance
Shares of Tatton Asset Management stock opened at GBX 614 ($7.80) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £371.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,800.00, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.62. Tatton Asset Management has a 52 week low of GBX 440 ($5.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 634 ($8.06). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 598.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 565.35.
About Tatton Asset Management
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tatton Asset Management
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Tatton Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tatton Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.