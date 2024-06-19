Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM) Announces Dividend of GBX 8

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Tatton Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of Tatton Asset Management stock opened at GBX 614 ($7.80) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £371.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,800.00, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.62. Tatton Asset Management has a 52 week low of GBX 440 ($5.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 634 ($8.06). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 598.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 565.35.

About Tatton Asset Management

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, compliance consultancy, and technical support services to independent financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tatton and Paradigm. It also offers investment management, mortgage adviser support, and mortgage and insurance product distribution services.

