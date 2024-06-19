Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Shares Up 1.9%

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17 – Get Free Report) shot up 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 270 ($3.43) and last traded at GBX 270 ($3.43). 142,407 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 369,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 265 ($3.37).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TM17. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Team17 Group from GBX 265 ($3.37) to GBX 310 ($3.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.92) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.23) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Team17 Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 343.33 ($4.36).

The stock has a market cap of £393.66 million, a P/E ratio of -9,000.00, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 274.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 236.98.

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes independent video games for digital and physical market in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Games Label, Simulation, and Edutainment segments. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games; educational entertainment apps for children; and working simulation games.

