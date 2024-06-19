TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Tops $0.0191 on Major Exchanges

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 19th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $109.71 million and $21.84 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00041346 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00007618 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00012870 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00010586 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00004837 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000704 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,959,550,072 coins and its circulating supply is 5,752,007,064 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

