Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Trimmed by Strategic Advocates LLC

Strategic Advocates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,662 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 6,150 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $57,102,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866,361 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,844,757,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,546,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,397 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,542,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,891,765,000 after acquiring an additional 909,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,155,878 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,765,933,000 after acquiring an additional 458,804 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,855 shares of company stock valued at $19,285,643 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $184.86 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $589.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.90.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

