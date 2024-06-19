TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $1.93. 25,812 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 33,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.23.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by ($0.20). TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 195.14% and a negative net margin of 2,251.52%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Free Report) by 66.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 646,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,722 shares during the quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned 1.15% of TFF Pharmaceuticals worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

