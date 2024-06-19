The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) is Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. cut its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Allstate makes up approximately 1.7% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Allstate by 11.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,595,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,673 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,771,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 46.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,121,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,095 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,561,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,571,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.59.

Allstate Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.06. 1,920,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $177.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.06.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.30) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

