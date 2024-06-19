The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,801 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $36,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Allstate from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.59.

Shares of Allstate stock traded up $1.32 on Wednesday, hitting $160.06. 1,920,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,036. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $177.37. The company has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.50.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.24%.

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

