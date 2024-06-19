The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) to Issue GBX 33 Dividend

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 33 ($0.42) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

The Berkeley Group Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of The Berkeley Group stock traded down GBX 316 ($4.02) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 4,694 ($59.64). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,036. The company has a market capitalization of £4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,114.96, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49. The Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of GBX 3,634 ($46.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,360 ($68.11). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,006.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,824.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of The Berkeley Group to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 4,950 ($62.90) price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Berkeley Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,620.67 ($58.71).

Insider Transactions at The Berkeley Group

In other news, insider Sarah Sands bought 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,698 ($59.70) per share, with a total value of £14,986.62 ($19,042.72). Corporate insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

