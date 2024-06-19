The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Leibman Financial Services Inc.

Leibman Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,302 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Boeing comprises about 2.0% of Leibman Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Leibman Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its stake in Boeing by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 5,744 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in shares of Boeing by 6.8% in the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 4,068 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of Boeing by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,790 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $174.99. 6,179,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,675,628. The company has a market cap of $107.42 billion, a PE ratio of -49.29 and a beta of 1.55. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Melius reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

