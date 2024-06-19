The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the May 15th total of 3,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 286,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.1 days. Approximately 9.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Chefs’ Warehouse

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Performance

Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $38.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $39.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.36.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $874.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.25 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 794,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,383,000 after buying an additional 461,455 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,495,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 2,010.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 301,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,863,000 after buying an additional 286,870 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,715,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,046,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,811,000 after buying an additional 151,846 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.