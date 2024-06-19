The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co lowered its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,211 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,578 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,887 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,132,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Cigna Group by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,511 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $88,542,000 after acquiring an additional 61,801 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Price Performance

CI stock traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $334.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,206,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,252. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $253.95 and a 1 year high of $365.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $342.90 and its 200 day moving average is $329.88. The company has a market cap of $95.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.53.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,193 shares of company stock valued at $19,475,326 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 target price (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.87.

View Our Latest Report on The Cigna Group

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.