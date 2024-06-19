The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Short Interest Update

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 166,100 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the May 15th total of 178,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Gorman-Rupp Stock Performance

Shares of GRC stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.77. The company had a trading volume of 45,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,518. The stock has a market cap of $963.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.34. Gorman-Rupp has a 52-week low of $27.10 and a 52-week high of $40.00.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $159.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.49 million. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Research analysts anticipate that Gorman-Rupp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gorman-Rupp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Gorman-Rupp’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gorman-Rupp by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Gorman-Rupp during the first quarter worth $82,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Gorman-Rupp by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gorman-Rupp in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. 59.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

