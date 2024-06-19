The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,314 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.1% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, May 10th. HSBC lowered their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.46.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $4.37 on Wednesday, hitting $353.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,654,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,311,593. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $337.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.78. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The company has a market capitalization of $350.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

