The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 298.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 277,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,103,000 after acquiring an additional 36,296 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,147,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SJM traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.35. The company had a trading volume of 945,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,904. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.83. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.15%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 59.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.64.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $399,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

