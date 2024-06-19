The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) PT Lowered to $31.50

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $31.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LSXMA. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $21.40 on Monday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.13 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 199,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $5,754,316.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 57,886,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,295,155.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $6,344,244.03. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,540,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,176,527.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 199,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.82 per share, for a total transaction of $5,754,316.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,886,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,295,155.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,492,894 shares of company stock valued at $121,296,950 and sold 282,072 shares valued at $17,749,275. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Ursa Fund Management LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $361,000. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 37,925 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,310,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $725,000. 28.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

