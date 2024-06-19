The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $157.83.

PNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

In related news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,039,481,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,888,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046,226 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,739,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,437,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,854 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,326,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,880,000 after acquiring an additional 893,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,766,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,039,000 after acquiring an additional 778,264 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $154.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $162.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.71 and a 200 day moving average of $152.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.06%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

