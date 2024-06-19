The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Southern by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $684,815.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,117,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SO. UBS Group cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Argus upped their price target on Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.36.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.94. 3,356,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,755,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $61.56 and a fifty-two week high of $80.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 74.42%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

