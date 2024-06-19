The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,749 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 355.3% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.0 %

DIS opened at $101.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $185.04 billion, a PE ratio of 110.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.29.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

